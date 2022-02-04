Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Raised by Analyst

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.99. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $594.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

