Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 37.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 26.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

