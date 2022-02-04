Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Unum Group stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $3,063,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 246.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

