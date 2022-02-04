Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Issued By Wedbush

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Redbox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDBX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. began coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.20.

RDBX stock opened at 2.03 on Friday. Redbox has a twelve month low of 2.00 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 7.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

