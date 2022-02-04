Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Professional Holding Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Professional in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,235,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,516,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Professional news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

