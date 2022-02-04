Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Increased by Analyst

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

