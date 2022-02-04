Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Cut by Analyst

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:BR opened at $148.39 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.