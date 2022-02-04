Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,465 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

