Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $353,027.95

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $353,027.95 and approximately $51,150.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.