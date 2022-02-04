Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KWR opened at $202.30 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.93.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.