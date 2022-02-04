Quant (QNT) Price Hits $132.65 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $66.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $132.65 or 0.00319556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006503 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.67 or 0.01157958 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

