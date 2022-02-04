Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $16,204.87 and approximately $49.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

