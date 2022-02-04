Quebecoin (QBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,921.41

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded up 85.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Quebecoin has a market cap of $13,921.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 83% higher against the dollar. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

