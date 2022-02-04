Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.35

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.35 and traded as high as C$30.70. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.41, with a volume of 369,926 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.35. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.