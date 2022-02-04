Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.35

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.35 and traded as high as C$30.70. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.41, with a volume of 369,926 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.35. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

