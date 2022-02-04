Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

QIPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

