RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $26.14

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.14, but opened at $24.00. RadNet shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 109,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

