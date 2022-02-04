Rai Reflex Index Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00007988 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and $3.64 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.15 or 0.07392276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.98 or 1.00059814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,296,280 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

