Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 3.1% Higher

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.78 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.23). 682,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,502,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.