Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $160.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.46. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3,678.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 654,966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,812 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,962,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

