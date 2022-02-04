Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $891,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

