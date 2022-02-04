Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.26. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 6,374 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.