Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.29 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $4,926.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.26 or 0.07212359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,323.14 or 0.99802702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

