Raydium (RAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.59 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00009409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $320.85 million and $35.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,280,940 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

