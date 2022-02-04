Raydium (RAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.73 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $303.54 million and approximately $26.73 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00009748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,125,173 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.

