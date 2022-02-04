Raymond James Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$74.50

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$74.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down C$2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,046. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$54.67 and a 52 week high of C$69.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The firm has a market cap of C$15.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total transaction of C$1,856,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,313,508.59. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$4,673,822.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,088,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,699,001.35. Insiders have sold a total of 114,094 shares of company stock worth $7,628,345 over the last 90 days.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

