Raymond James Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $60.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. 47,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,874. Open Text has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after buying an additional 327,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 232.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 17.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Open Text by 418.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 525,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

