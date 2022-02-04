Raymond James Reiterates “C$60.00” Price Target for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor (TSE:IFP) has been assigned a C$60.00 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 72.56% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Interfor stock traded down C$2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.77. 302,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,504. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$44.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.63.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 9.3399995 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

