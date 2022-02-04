Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

BIP opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 345.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 255.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

