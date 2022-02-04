Raze Network Market Cap Tops $2.77 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.83 or 0.07286706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00053514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,330.40 or 0.99861571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

