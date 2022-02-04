Razor Network (RAZOR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $388,437.00

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $388,437.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

