Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. 18,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 13.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Reading International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.