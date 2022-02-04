Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. 18,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 13.61%.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
