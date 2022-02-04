Real Matters (REAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Real Matters (TSE: REAL):

1/31/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.75 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.00. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$18.80. The firm has a market cap of C$489.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

