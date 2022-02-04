Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 672.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 49.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 61.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 15.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Realty Income by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,161,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,869,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of O opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

