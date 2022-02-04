Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,834 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Realty Income worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

