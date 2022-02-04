Rebecca Aretos Sells 1,771 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Aretos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $15,163.23.

Shares of ALGT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.23. 236,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,029. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

