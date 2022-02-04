Rebecca K. Robinson Sells 15,120 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ZION traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
