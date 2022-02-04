Rebecca K. Robinson Sells 15,120 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.