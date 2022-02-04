Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AZEK (AZEK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AZEK (NYSE: AZEK):

2/4/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $47.00.

2/4/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00.

2/1/2022 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2022 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

1/19/2022 – AZEK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

1/19/2022 – AZEK is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.78. 2,691,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,291. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in AZEK by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 267,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 85,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

