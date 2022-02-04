Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $31.00.

1/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

1/13/2022 – Baker Hughes was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

BKR opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,189 shares of company stock worth $3,602,350 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

