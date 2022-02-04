Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA):

2/3/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $420.00 to $320.00.

2/3/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $220.00.

1/24/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $185.00.

1/13/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/27/2021 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $146.94 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,439 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

