Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):

2/2/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $121.00.

1/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $134.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $125.00.

1/21/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $135.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $131.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00.

12/15/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

12/10/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $127.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $111.31. 33,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $19,949,889. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

