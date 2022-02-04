Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plains GP (PAGP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP):

1/25/2022 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00.

1/18/2022 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $10.50 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2022 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

12/16/2021 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 56.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,622 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 227.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,340 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

