Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

1/31/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/27/2022 – Methanex was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Methanex was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Methanex was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Methanex was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. It restarted its Geismar 3 project, which is expected to enhance the asset portfolio and future cash generation. Its bottom-line performance is likely to gain on improvement in methanol pricing. High prices driven by the ongoing supply challenges in the methanol industry bodes well for Methanex. The resumption of production at its Chile 4 plant will boost production in fourth-quarter 2021. It is committed toward strengthening its balance sheet and maintaining its strong liquidity position. It expects to meet its financial commitments, while executing attractive growth opportunities. However, production outages are affecting its operations. Traditional methanol demand remains impacted by persisting tight market conditions. High debt level is another concern.”

12/29/2021 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

12/22/2021 – Methanex was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Methanex was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Methanex stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,953. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 275,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

