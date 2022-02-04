Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.40) to GBX 7,525 ($101.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.28) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($102.89).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,827 ($78.34) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($65.95) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($91.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,235.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,003.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.94.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

