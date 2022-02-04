Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

RB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.17) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.28) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

