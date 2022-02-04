Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

RB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.17) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.28) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

