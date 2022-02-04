Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 6.80 and last traded at 6.44. 214,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 266,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.26.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.01.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

