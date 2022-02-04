Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Trading Down 2.7%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) shares traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.16. 100,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 242,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.71.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.65% of Recruiter.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

