Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $10.08. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 16,816 shares changing hands.

RDEIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.22) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

