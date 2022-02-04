RED (RED) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21,092.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $556,290.72 and approximately $21,092.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00290806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.