Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.77, but opened at $44.54. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 4,116 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RRR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 138.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.