Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $944,086.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $203.97 or 0.00491272 BTC on major exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $35.59 million and approximately $944,086.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.13 or 0.99694759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00027945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,492 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

